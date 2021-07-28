Wednesday, July 28, 2021  | 17 Zilhaj, 1442
HOME > Health

Rawalpindi mother fights to get son treated for missing organs

She said Aaslaan's has heart, immune system disease

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 13 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 13 hours ago

Photo Courtesy: Naya Din

A child named Syed Mohammad Aaslaan in Rawalpindi is suffering from Heterotaxy, a medical term used to describe abnormal growth or missing organs.

His mother Namra Jalil spoke about what she had to go through to try to get him treatment. She was a guest on morning show Naya Din.

Namra said that Aaslaan has heart disease and has no spleen and gall bladder. His immune system has been compromised and the family has to be extra careful with coronavirus spreading.

She said that her husband told her to set her feelings aside and rationally think how she can ensure his treatment.

Namra added that the doctors said that his life expectancy would be one year and they should not keep their hopes up even if it goes beyond that.

Namra said that her family reached out to the community for help. She said that people who did she not even know, chipped in to help.

Aaslaan will be treated in the United States. He will be admitted at a Boston hospital on September 1 and his surgery will take place on September 9.

