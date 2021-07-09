Punjab official hints at another lockdown in the province

The Punjab health department has warned that a smart lockdown could be imposed in the province if the coronavirus infections continue to rise.

Sarah Aslam, the provincial health secretary, warned that the fourth COVID-19 wave could hit Pakistan if people continue to ignore the SOPs.

The infection rate has been rising for the past few days, she said. She added that the government will close the crowded places if SOPs are not implemented.

Pakistan, according to official figures, reported 1,737 cases and 25 deaths in the past 24 hours.