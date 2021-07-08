Pakistan fears fourth Covid-19 wave as Delta variant spreads

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has advised Pakistanis to wear masks as the country prepares to battle a possible fourth wave of the coronavirus.

"The virus is not the same and it is mutating now," the premier said while briefing the nation about the situation of the virus in the country. There have different variants of the virus in different countries such as the South African variant. "The Indian variant (known as Delta variant) is becoming a big problem across the world."

He appealed to the people to exercise caution as the cases are going up once again. "There has been an increase in the cases and the Indian variant is entering the country too."

The PM remarked that God has been kind towards Pakistan. We worked to protect our country and people. The NCOC studied the cases and people followed the SOPs because of which we remained safe from a possible catastrophic situation.

"We, however, fear a fourth wave is coming," he remarked and requested people to wear masks at all times. You have to wear masks in closed settings such as weddings, restaurants, and buses. "Wearing a mask is not difficult and it can help us save lives."

We have to be careful if we don't want the country's wedding halls and restaurants to be closed once again, the PM said. "Lockdown affects the poor and we have been working towards protecting them." Indonesia and Bangladesh have imposed lockdown again and we don't want to do that.

Wear a mask on Eid and ensure that you slaughter your animals outside cities, he advised. "We have to protect the country from the fourth waves."

On vaccinations, he remarked that Pakistan isn't producing vaccines because of which it faced procurement problems. The US and UK were able to vaccinate their people because they are manufacturing the vaccines. "We have vaccines now," he said and requested people to get the vaccine.

