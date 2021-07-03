The Ministry of Health has issued guidelines for who can receive the Moderna vaccine in Pakistan.

It said that people should be 18 years old or older and not have received any other currently available Covid-19 vaccines.

Here’s the list of all the people who can receive this jab.

Those with comorbid conditions such diabetes, hypertension, congestive cardiac failure, renal failure, chronic liver disease, malignancy Individuals with a mandatory requirement of vaccination for travel. Overseas workers with valid iqama

Students

Those travelling for official or business purposes Those who are chronically immunosuppressed Post organ transplantation: the patient may receive the vaccine three months after the transplantation procedure

Post chemotherapy: the patient may receive the vaccine 28 days after chemotherapy

Women who are pregnant and lactating and meet the above requirements can receive the vaccine, the health department said.

Pakistan received 2.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine on Friday, Planning Minister Asad Umar confirmed.

The vaccine will be “particularly used on those who have to travel for work or study to countries that are only accepting certain vaccines,” said Umar, who heads the National Command and Operation Centre on coronavirus.

On June 29, the Biden administration announced donation of doses to Pakistan.

“The vaccine shots will come through World Health Organization’s COVAX programme,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. The COVAX programme seeks to provide vaccines to countries across the world.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are supposed to be highly effective against coronavirus variants identified in India, according to a new research by US scientists.

Both vaccines are mRNA in nature, which means two shots three to four weeks apart.

Pfizer-BioNTech

Type: mRNA

Doses: 2, 21 days apart

Moderna

Type: mRNA

Doses: 2, 28 days apart

Pakistan began its national vaccination programme in February 2021. So far, more than three million people have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

