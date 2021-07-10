Doctors worried as Sindh’s coronavirus cases rise

Doctors and health workers fear the worst as Sindh has started showing signs of the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The fourth wave of pandemic was predicted to hit the country in July. The government had, however, relaxed its lockdown policies recently. This led to increase number of positive Covid-19 cases. Day after day, the reported numbers of cases are escalating in Sindh. The tally of Covid-19 positive patients till date is 349,269, which is a big figure compared Punjab where the total count is 347,729.

“Our beds are full these days,” a doctor working at Covid ward of a private hospital in Karachi told the SAMAA Digital. He also said that the bed charges are over 30000 per day. “Even though our ward is full”

The patients are showing more critical symptoms and this has increased our oxygen demand. Most of them haven’t been vaccinated yet, the doctor shared.

Experts say the only way to safe ourselves from the virus is to vaccinate as soon as possible. This would create herd immunity which will make transmission of the Covid -19 virus difficult. Herd immunity refers to resistance to the spread of an infectious disease within a population that is based on pre-existing immunity of a high proportion of individuals as a result of previous infection or vaccination.

The official stats revealed 1,046 new cases in last 24 hours. The situation will further get alarming if proper measures aren’t taken promptly, said Qasim Somroo, the Sindh health secretary. The plan is to implement strict policies during Eid days, he mentioned.

Dr Tipu Sultan, the former president of the Pakistan Medical Council advised people to follow three point strategies below

Follow SOPs.

Be aware of current Covid -19 situation in the country.

Get vaccinated as soon as possible.

He further advised media houses to play there part in raising awareness among the general public. “They should broadcast more information regarding the Delta variant (Indian variant) in Pakistan,”Dr Sultan added.

The Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 was first detected in India where it began circulating around April.

In Europe, Delta initially gained a foothold in Britain, where it quickly outpaced the previous variant such as the Alpha variant, and now comprises 95 percent of all sequenced cases in England.

Delta is thought to be some 40 to 60 % more contagious than Alpha variant, which itself is more contagious than the strain responsible for the first wave of Covid-19.

In the United States, 35% of positive tests that were sequenced were of the Delta variant. The European Centre for Disease Control has estimated Delta could account for 70% of new infections in the EU by the beginning of August and 90% by the end of that month.

Top US Infectious Disease Scientist Anthony Fauci called the variant the “greatest threat” to efforts to control the virus and urged acceleration in vaccinations.

While several studies have shown that vaccines are slightly less effective against Delta, they are still highly effective but only after the second dose.

Recent data from the UK government shows that full immunisation can offer about 96% protection against hospitalisation and 79 %protection against symptomatic infection by the Delta variant.

The guideline to avoid exposure to the new variant is the same as for the previous ones:

Sanitize hands more often

Wear a mask

Avoid public gatherings

Get vaccinated

Avoid meeting people with symptoms

Avoid unnecessary travel

Even though it escapes the immune system, it’s very important for people to get vaccinated. As more and more people will get vaccinated, herd immunity will develop. This will not allow the virus to mutate more and eventually it will be eradicated from the environment.

