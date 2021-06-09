Walk-in vaccinations for people over 18 start June 11: NCOC

Pakistan will open walk-in vaccinations for people above 18 years from June 11.

The decision was announced by the National Command and Operation Centre on Wednesday.

The country officially began administering the coronavirus vaccine to everyone aged 19 or older on June 3.

Covid-19 vaccination centres will be closed on Sunday now onward. They will stay open on Friday instead.

Timings for the centres will be 8am to 10pm from June 11.

Vaccination will be mandatory for all government and private employees, the NCOC said.

Pakistan has achieved a major milestone of administering 10 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, Radio Pakistan reported Wednesday.

The NCOC held a ceremony marking the achievement in Islamabad.

Planning Minister Asad Umar, who heads the NCOC, expressed satisfaction over the vaccination drive. He, however, said the country has a long way to go.

The government aims to vaccinate 70 million people by the end of this year, according to the minister. Currently, 300,000-350,000 people are registering for the vaccine on a daily basis. The NCOC will run the vaccination drive in three parts