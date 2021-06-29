US to donate 2.5 million Moderna doses to Pakistan

The United States is sending 2.5 million vaccine doses to Pakistan by June end.

“The vaccine shots will come through World Health Organization’s COVAX programme, “said Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary. The COVAX programme seeks to provide vaccines to countries across the world.

The Biden administration is also shipping two million doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Peru. President Joe Biden had announced plans to allocate 75% of unused vaccines through the UN-backed COVAX global vaccine-sharing programme.

The Pfizer and Moderna Covid vaccines should be highly effective against two coronavirus variants first identified in India, according to new research carried out by US scientists.

Both of the donated vaccine brands are mRNA in nature, consist of two shots to be taken within three to four weeks.

Pfizer-BioNTech

Type: mRNA

Doses: 2, 21 days apart

Moderna

Type: mRNA

Doses: 2, 28 days apart