Two million doses of Sinovac vaccine arrive in Pakistan

A fresh batch of two million doses of Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine arrived in Pakistan Wednesday, said the NCOC.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said that the doses were brought via PIA’s special flight to the Islamabad International Airport.

The new batch of vaccine will help increase the daily vaccination target, the NCOC said. It will be distributed among all vaccination centres.

The vaccine doses have been brought under the existing purchase agreement with China.

Earlier on Sunday, a batch of 1.55 million doses of coronavirus vaccine arrived in Pakistan Sunday.

A PIA plane brought the Sinovac vaccine to Islamabad from China. The NCOC said that China is taking measures to ensure uninterrupted vaccine supply to Pakistan.

The government’s plan is to inoculate 70 million people–around 70% of the vaccine-eligible adult population–by the end of 2021.