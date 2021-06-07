Sindh to soon administer Pfizer vaccine to pregnant women

Process to start in two to three days

Sindh is expected to start administering the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to pregnant women and students enroled in foreign universities in the next two to three days, Sindh Health Secretary Qasim Soomro said on Monday.

He remarked, while speaking on SAMAA TV's morning show Naya Din, that 30,000 people are being vaccinated every day at Karachi Expo Centre--the biggest vaccination centre in the country.

Sindh has set a target of vaccinating 200,000 people every day, he remarked, adding 1,600,000 people have been vaccinated so far.

It is important to check people's sugar and blood pressure before they are vaccinated.

On May 29, Pakistan received the first batch of over 100,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine via UNCEF's Covax----which aims to help poorer countries fight the pandemic.

"Over 100,000 (106,000) doses of Pfizer vaccine via Covax have arrived in Pakistan. Shipments of Pfizer diluents and syringes will be arriving over the next two days," UNICEF has said in a tweet. "The vaccines will be used for the government of Pakistan's ongoing COVID19 vaccination campaign."

Pakistan has decided to use the Pfizer vaccine to inoculate Hajj pilgrims, people with work visas and students studying abroad.

