Monday, June 7, 2021  | 25 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Health

Sindh to soon administer Pfizer vaccine to pregnant women

Process to start in two to three days

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Sindh is expected to start administering the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to pregnant women and students enroled in foreign universities in the next two to three days, Sindh Health Secretary Qasim Soomro said on Monday.

He remarked, while speaking on SAMAA TV's morning show Naya Din, that 30,000 people are being vaccinated every day at Karachi Expo Centre--the biggest vaccination centre in the country.

Sindh has set a target of vaccinating 200,000 people every day, he remarked, adding 1,600,000 people have been vaccinated so far.

It is important to check people's sugar and blood pressure before they are vaccinated.

On May 29, Pakistan received the first batch of over 100,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine via UNCEF's Covax----which aims to help poorer countries fight the pandemic.

"Over 100,000 (106,000) doses of Pfizer vaccine via Covax have arrived in Pakistan. Shipments of Pfizer diluents and syringes will be arriving over the next two days," UNICEF has said in a tweet. "The vaccines will be used for the government of Pakistan's ongoing COVID19 vaccination campaign."

Pakistan has decided to use the Pfizer vaccine to inoculate Hajj pilgrims, people with work visas and students studying abroad.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Covid News Pakistan pfizer vaccine vaccine updates
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
pfizer vaccine, sindh vaccination drive, sindh drive, vaccination drive in sindh, sindh vaccination, pakistan vaccination
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.