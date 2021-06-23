Sindh government, Gerry’s sign vaccination MoU for international travelers

The Sindh government has signed an agreement with Gerry’s Visa services for COVID-19 vaccinations for students, businesspeople, and people traveling for religious reasons.

The Sindh health department signed an MoU with Gerry’s Visa today (Wednesday) in Karachi, according to a press release.

They will streamline the Covid-19 vaccine process at select Gerry’s Visa branches. The MoU will come into effect from June 28.

Those traveling abroad can obtain documentation and evidence of their vaccination status.

Gerry’s will be providing the Pfizer vaccine or another shot permitted for international travel. The vaccines will be supplied by the health department. The attestation of the NIMS vaccine certificate will be recorded. There will be a live video recording of the process available for scrutiny.

The vaccination centres will run from 8am to 10pm throughout the week. An AIEF (emergency room for any potential side effects) will also be set up and Aman Foundation has agreed to provide an ambulance to the site within seven minutes of a call.

Pfizer vaccine in Pakistan

The country will receive 13 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine soon, confirmed Dr Faisal Sultan, the special assistant to the prime minister on health, on Tuesday.

The vaccine was previously reserved for those with low immunity and travellers.

According, to a source, the first consignment will arrive in July. The second batch of the Pfizer vaccine will reach the country by the end of this year.

Dr Sultan said the government had signed an agreement with vaccine-makers Biotech and Pfizer. On June 17, the PM’s aide had assured that the vaccine shortage in Pakistan will end by June 20.