Saturday, June 19, 2021  | 8 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Health

Palestinians scrap Israel vaccine deal as jabs ‘about to expire’

Israel had agreed to supply one million Pfizer vaccine doses

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

A Palestinian woman gets vaccinated against COVID-19 at Clalit Health Services in the Palestinian neighborhood of Beit Hanina. Photo: AFP

The Palestinian Authority said Friday it cancelled a deal that would have seen Israel provide it with one million Covid-19 vaccine doses as the jabs are “about to expire”.

An initial delivery of Pfizer doses failed to conform “to the specifications contained in the agreement, and accordingly prime minister Mohammad Shtayyeh instructed the minister of health to cancel the agreement,” government spokesman Ibrahim Melhem said.

“The government refuses to receive vaccines that are about to expire,” he added, in a statement carried by the official WAFA news agency.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office had said earlier that “Israel has signed an agreement with the Palestinian Authority, and will supply approximately one million doses of Pfizer vaccine that are about to expire”, without specifying the use-by date. 

“Israel will receive the same amount of doses of Pfizer in September/October 2021, on behalf of what is destined for the Palestinian Authority,” the Israeli statement read.

Melhem said the PA would instead wait for the vaccines it had ordered from Pfizer to arrive directly.

He did not specify the expiry date of the vaccines Israel had supplied.

Neither the Israeli health ministry nor COGAT, the Israeli military body that administers civilian affairs in the occupied Palestinian territories, responded to AFP requests for comment

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Covid News Israel Palestine pfizer
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
samaa tv live,news headlines,pakistan news live,glowing skin tips,glowing skin secrets,glowing skin at home,glowing skin diet plan,glowing skin home remedy,glowing skin ke liye kya karen,skincare guide for beginners,skin care guide for oily skin,glowing skin,beautiful skin tips,skin care expert,beautiful skin care expert,best skincare products,best products for skin whitening,best products for skincare,skin whitening cream,skin,skin care
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Saudi Arabia to allow 60,000 vaccinated residents to perform Hajj
Saudi Arabia to allow 60,000 vaccinated residents to perform Hajj
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.