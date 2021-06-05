Pakistan’s third wave declining, stop believing vaccine misinformation: Faisal Sultan

Rumours about people dying two years after the COVID-19 vaccine are false, said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan on Saturday.

In a video message, he urged people to stop believing in misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines.

He said that every vaccine approved by the World Health Organisation–which include the China-made Sinopharm and Sinovac shots–have been thoroughly tested before they were rolled out.

The Pfizer vaccine in Pakistan has been reserved for Hajj pilgrims, overseas students and people with a work visa. Over 100,000 doses of the vaccine were supplied last week through COVAX.

Dr Sultan added that restrictions imposed all over the country will not be eased until the maximum number of people are inoculated. The government aims to vaccinate 70% of the adult population by the end of this year.

Vaccination is open for all adults nationwide. To register for the shot send your CNIC number to 1166.

The third wave is is decreasing in intensity, said the PM’s aide. In some cities the case positivity has come down to below four percent.

The nationwide positivity ratio was 3.81 on Saturday.

The COVID-19 positivity in Sindh, however, is going up. The third wave started late in the province compared to the rest of the country. The daily positivity is between six to seven percent.

The pandemic has stretched health systems across the world to a breaking point, Dr Sultan said.

“No country can fight it alone. We need global unity to defeat the virus.”

So far, Pakistan has reported 930,511 total COVID-19 cases, 21,189 deaths and 860,385 recoveries.

The number of active cases has been below the 50,000-mark after two months. Lately the country has been recording between 1,000 to 3,000 new cases on a daily basis and fewer than 100 deaths.

