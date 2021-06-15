Pakistanis to give consent before receiving AstraZeneca vaccine

Pakistanis over 18 years can now also receive the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The National Command and Operation Centre on Tuesday announced that the Oxford-Astrazeneca will be available for all adults from now onwards.

This decision would especially help those who want to go to Saudi Arabia, as the country will only accept the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines.

In Islamabad, District Health Officer Dr Zaeem Zia also said that people below 40 can get the Astrazeneca shot.

Those who have received their first dose of the vaccine abroad can receive the second dose in Pakistan provided they have proper documentation for the first vaccine, he added.

The prescribed gap between two doses is of four weeks.

Dr Zia said that everyone over 18 who has travel documents, job, and visa applications can get the Astrazeneca vaccine after submitting their permission letter. The consent form has been issued by the NCOC.

Pakistan has achieved a major milestone of more than 10 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine being administered, as per the government’s statistics.

Planning Minister Asad Umar, who heads the NCOC, expressed satisfaction over the vaccination drive. He, however, said the country has a long way to go.

The government aims to vaccinate 70 million people by the end of this year, according to the minister. Currently, 300,000-350,000 people are registering for the vaccine on a daily basis.

Pakistan had earlier reserved the Pfizer COVID-19 for Hajj pilgrims, people with work visas, and students studying abroad.

The federal government has started distributing the vaccine to provinces.

Previously, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said the Pfizer vaccine would be distributed in 15 cities nationwide for people only with low immunity.