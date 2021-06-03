Thursday, June 3, 2021  | 21 Shawwal, 1442
Pakistan reserves Pfizer vaccine for Hajj pilgrims, overseas students

More than 100,000 doses available

A woman receives a COVID-19 shot at a vaccination centre in Islamabad. Photo: Online

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Pakistan will be used to inoculate Hajj pilgrims, people with work visas and students studying abroad only.

There are sufficient doses of the vaccine available for them, said Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar at the inauguration of a vaccination centre at a shopping mall in Islamabad on Thursday. 

With the number of vaccination centres across the country increasing, the burden on hospital admissions has been decreasing, he added. 

There are 1,700 adult vaccination centres in the country. 

Many countries are not letting in people who received the Chinese vaccines.

More than 100,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived in the country last Friday.They were provided to Pakistan free of cost through COVAX, the WHO vaccine-sharing alliance.

Umar thanked “the business leadership” for their willingness to participate in the vaccination drive to help the government accelerate the vaccination campaign and open up the economy. 

Curtailing businesses helped decrease the spread of the virus, he said.

He said Islamabad is carrying out the most vaccinations and hoped that other cities would follow suit.

“It is not possible to ease restrictions without the maximum number of people vaccinated,” he said. 

Pakistan has spent nearly a quarter of a billion dollars for the procurement of the coronavirus vaccine, NCOC head Asad Umar also said in a tweet on Thursday.

“The acceleration of vaccination drive in the country is made possible by the huge investment by the federal government,” he wrote, adding that the government will be spent next year on the procurement of vaccines.

Pakistan has officially begun administering the coronavirus vaccine to everyone aged 19 or older.

The country had faced vaccination hesitancy and shortage of supply but it has now secured above 18 million doses, including donations and purchases from China and allocations from the World Health Organisation.

Registration for all adults opened on May 26. People can register by sending their CNIC number to 1166.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
