HOME > Health

Pakistan administers 12 million Covid-19 vaccine doses: PM’s aide

Says vaccine shortage will end by June 20

Posted: Jun 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: SAMAA TV

Pakistan has administered 12 million doses of coronavirus vaccine so far, PM’s aide on health Dr Faisal Sultan said Wednesday.

Two million doses of the vaccine are still available in the country and the government is ensuring procurement of additional doses, he said at a media briefing.

There are over 2,000 vaccination centres across the country, according to Dr Sultan. He assured that the vaccine shortage would end by June 20.

“People who are due to get their second dose should not get worried,” the PM’s aide said. “It can be administered after a delay of a week or so as well.”

Currently, Pakistan is registering 300,000-350,000 people for the vaccine every day. The government aims to vaccinate 70 million people by the end of this year.

The coronavirus situation in the country has improved after the government expanded its national immunisation campaign, according to officials. The Covid-19 positivity ratio in Pakistan stands at 2.46%.

On Tuesday, the government announced that the Oxford-AstraZeneca will be available for all adults from now onwards. This decision would especially help those who want to go to Saudi Arabia, as the country will only accept the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines.

Pakistan earlier reserved the Pfizer vaccine only for Hajj pilgrims, people with work visas, and students studying abroad.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
