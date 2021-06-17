Karachi runs out of COVID-19 vaccines

Coronavirus vaccination centres in all districts of Karachi have been temporarily closed due to a shortage of vaccines.

The Sindh government provided existing vaccine supplies to the Expo Centre on Wednesday after shutting down the other vaccination centres.

Provincial government officials declined to comment on the matter.

Two million doses of the vaccine are still available in the country, according to Dr Sultan, the prime minister’s aide on health.

He assured that the vaccine shortage would end by June 20.

“People who are due to get their second dose should not get worried,” the PM’s aide said. “It can be administered after a delay of a week or so as well.”

In Karachi, there are reports of people being turned away from the Expo Centre as well after many flocked to the only place in the city administering shots.

It is the largest vaccination centre in Pakistan.

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho on May 9 inaugurated the centre in Karachi. It remains open 24 hours and has the capacity to carry out as much as 30,000 vaccinations per day.

The provincial government announced Monday it would block the mobile phone SIM cards of people who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.