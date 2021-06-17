Thursday, June 17, 2021  | 6 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Health

Karachi runs out of COVID-19 vaccines

All vaccination centres except Expo Centre closed

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

People are waiting to get a dose of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Karachi. Photo: Online

Coronavirus vaccination centres in all districts of Karachi have been temporarily closed due to a shortage of vaccines.

The Sindh government provided existing vaccine supplies to the Expo Centre on Wednesday after shutting down the other vaccination centres.

Provincial government officials declined to comment on the matter.

Two million doses of the vaccine are still available in the country, according to Dr Sultan, the prime minister’s aide on health.

He assured that the vaccine shortage would end by June 20.

“People who are due to get their second dose should not get worried,” the PM’s aide said. “It can be administered after a delay of a week or so as well.”

In Karachi, there are reports of people being turned away from the Expo Centre as well after many flocked to the only place in the city administering shots.

It is the largest vaccination centre in Pakistan.

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho on May 9 inaugurated the centre in Karachi. It remains open 24 hours and has the capacity to carry out as much as 30,000 vaccinations per day.

The provincial government announced Monday it would block the mobile phone SIM cards of people who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus government updates Karachi vaccination centres vaccine updates
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
samaa tv live,news headlines,pakistan news live,glowing skin tips,glowing skin secrets,glowing skin at home,glowing skin diet plan,glowing skin home remedy,glowing skin ke liye kya karen,skincare guide for beginners,skin care guide for oily skin,glowing skin,beautiful skin tips,skin care expert,beautiful skin care expert,best skincare products,best products for skin whitening,best products for skincare,skin whitening cream,skin,skin care
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Saudi Arabia to allow 60,000 vaccinated residents to perform Hajj
Saudi Arabia to allow 60,000 vaccinated residents to perform Hajj
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.