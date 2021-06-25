Here’s how Karachiites can get the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

Only travellers and immunocompromised people are eligible
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is available in Karachi for those who need it for travel purposes and people with compromised immune systems.
“The Civil hospital, Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation, Jinnah hospital, and Dow hospital have the supply for Pfizer and if someone matches the guidelines they can get it administered from there,” said spokesperson for the Sindh health department Mehar Khursheed.
According to the Ministry of National Health Services, travellers need to be above 18 years and require the Pfizer vaccine for travel documentation.
Anyone who wants to receive the Pfizer shot needs to make sure they did not get any other COVID-19 vaccine earlier.
They need to be employed overseas with a valid work visa in a country where the Chinese vaccines (Sinopharm, Sinovac and Cansino) are not accepted. They also need to start travel before July 26.
At the vaccination centre, they will need to provide their visa, passport and other travel documents, said the health department.
The Sindh government has also signed an agreement with Gerry’s Visa services for COVID-19 vaccinations for students, businesspeople, and people traveling for religious reasons.
They will streamline the Covid-19 vaccine process at select Gerry’s Visa branches. The MoU will come into effect from June 28.
The vaccination centres will run from 8am to 10pm throughout the week. An AIEF (emergency room for any potential side effects) will also be set up and Aman Foundation has agreed to provide an ambulance to the site within seven minutes of a call.
People with weak immune systems can get the Pfizer shot if they have any of the following:
Women who are pregnant and lactating falling under any of these categories can receive the Pfizer vaccine.
In Sindh, 36 doses have been administered and 11,964 doses are still available.
Additional doses of Pfizer are expected to reach Pakistan by the end of July.