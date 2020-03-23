Graph: Tracking daily Coronavirus Pakistan cases from March 10, 2020

This is a graph of known coronavirus cases, recoveries and deaths in Pakistan. We started it on March 10, 2020 and have since then been providing data that is collated by midnight, 12am, each day. Please note that the number can go up through the night. We keep updating the figures as much as possible.

Graph last updated on June 15, 2021.

This is a day-by-day breakdown of cases :

8 March 1 9 March 1 10 March 16 1 11 March 19 1 12 March 20 2 13 March 21 2 14 March 28 3 15 March 31 3 16 March 54 3 17 March 187 4 18 March 241 4 19 March 302 2 5 20 March 454 2 5 21 March 504 3 5 22 March 646 3 5 23 March 784 6 6 24 March 887 6 6 25 March 991 7 19 26 March 1087 8 21 27 March 1197 9 23 28 March 1375 11 25 29 March 1512 13 28 30 March 1613 18 32 31 March 1796 25 58 1 April 2036 26 82 2 April 2252 31 107 3 April 2430 35 126 4 April 2696 40 130 5 April 2866 45 170 6 April 3323 50 257 7 April 3909 54 429 8 April 4131 58 467 9 April 4409 63 572 10 April 4688 66 727 11 April 4922 71 762 12 April 5131 86 1026 13 April 5415 93 1095 14 April 5779 96 1378 15 April 6138 107 1446 16 April 6772 124 1645 17 April 7234 135 1765 18 April 7635 143 1832 19 April 8182 159 1868 20 April 8643 176 1970 21 April 9464 192 2066 22 April 10069 209 2156 23 April 10881 224 2337 24 April 11429 237 2527 25 April 12227 253 2755 26 April 13104 269 2866 27 April 13669 281 3029 28 April 14300 301 3233 29 April 15156 307 3425 30 April 15883 361 4052 1 May 17319 385 4315 2 May 18148 417 4715 3 May 19214 440 4817 4 May 20573 462 5590 5 May 21808 486 5782 6 May 23274 526 6217 7 May 23978 564 6464 8 May 25597 594 7530 9 May 28113 618 7756 10 May 29552 639 8023 11 May 31003 668 8212 12 May 32373 706 8555 13 May 33711 737 8812 14 May 36210 770 9695 15 May 37681 803 10155 16 May 39039 834 10880 17 May 40555 873 11341 18 May 42777 903 11922 19 May 44042 939 12489 20 May 46206 986 13101 21 May 48354 1017 14155 22 May 50969 1067 15201 23 May 53199 1101 16653 24 May 54620 1133 17198 25 May 56272 1167 17482 26 May 57701 1197 18314 27 May 59388 1225 19142 28 May 61411 1260 20231 29 May 63905 1317 22305 30 May 66564 1366 24131 31 May 69429 1500 25271 1 Jun 72678 1543 26083 2 Jun 76227 1590 27110 3 Jun 82287 1717 28923 4 June 85890 1790 30128 5 June 90602 1878 31198 6 June 95458 1954 32581 7 June 100687 2018 33465 8 June 105113 2096 34355 9 June 110065 2189 35018 10 June 116189 2290 36308 11 June 122574 2394 38391 12 June 128361 2480 40247 13 June 134667 2574 50056 14 June 140797 2674 51735 15 June 146254 2751 53721 16 June 150911 2872 56390 17 June 156875 3005 58437 18 June 162404 3141 59215 19 June 167956 3278 61383 20 June 173856 3417 63504 21 June 178892 3542 67892 22 June 182552 3604 71458 23 June 186682 3716 73471 24 June 190340 3792 77754 25 June 194068 3920 81307 26 June 196895 3989 84168 27 June 200832 4073 86906 28 June 205134 4144 92624 29 June 209337 4304 98503 30 June 212008 4338 100802 1 July 215679 4426 104694 2 July 220239 4504 113623 3 July 225283 4619 125094 4 July 228474 4712 129830 5 July 231818 4762 131649 6 July 234509 4839 134957 7 July 237489 4922 140965 8 July 240846 4983 145311 9 July 242386 5023 149092 10 July 245067 5094 153134 11 July 247803 5157 156700 12 July 250569 5270 161917 13 July 253604 5319 170656 14 July 254755 5357 172247 15 July 256909 5411 177628 16 July 259069 5460 182521 17 July 261169 5505 197764 18 July 262797 5544 201789 19 July 264385 5587 204930 20 July 265629 5625 206826 21 July 266647 5661 209393 22 July 269191 5709 213175 23 July 269861 5745 215570 24 July 271887 5787 236596 25 July 271317 5777 237434 26 July 272685 5812 237124 27 July 274802 5853 242103 28 July 275799 5875 242945 29 July 276942 5909 245438 30 July 278246 5944 246820 31 July 279140 5962 247682 1 Aug 279699 6806 248577 2 Aug 280029 5984 248873 3 Aug 280311 5986 249116 4 Aug 280772 6004 251416 5 Aug 281493 6028 255014 6 Aug 282249 6040 256580 7 Aug 283132 6061 258546 8 Aug 283432 6064 258996 9 Aug 284660 6097 260764 10 Aug 284938 6107 261007 11 Aug 285620 6120 262899 12 Aug 286294 6136 263528 13 Aug 287034 6149 265012 14 Aug 287643 6160 265316 15 Aug 288319 6166 266024 16 Aug 289215 6175 269087 17 Aug 289278 6184 269364 18 Aug 290150 6195 270381 19 Aug 290762 6208 272380 20 Aug 291279 6216 273068 21 Aug 292174 6231 275317 22 Aug 292765 6235 275836 23 Aug 293261 6244 276829 24 Aug 293711 6255 278425 25 Aug 294193 6267 278939 26 Aug 294638 6274 279561 27 Aug 295053 6283 279937 28 Aug 295372 6284 280340 29 Aug 295372 6288 280547 30 Aug 295849 6294 280682 31 Aug 296149 6298 280970 1 Sept 296590 6318 281459 2 Sept 297014 6328 281925 3 Sept 297512 6335 282268 4 Sept 298205 6340 282553 5 Sept 298509 6342 285898 6 Sept 298903 6345 286016 7 Sept 299233 6350 286157 8 Sept 299414 6359 286506 9 Sept 299823 6365 287950 10 Sept 300371 6370 288206 11 Sept 300955 6,373 288,536 12 Sept 301481 6379 289429 13 Sept 302020 6383 289806 14 Sept 302424 6389 290261 15 Sept 303089 6393 290760 16 Sept 303634 6399 291169 17 Sept 304386 6408 291683 18 Sept 305031 6415 292044 19 Sept 305671 6416 292303 20 Sept 306304 6420 292869 21 Sept 306886 6424 293159 22 Sept 307418 6432 293916 23 Sept 308217 6437 294392 24 Sept 309015 6444 294740 25 Sept 309581 6451 295333 26 Sept 310275 6457 295613 27 Sept 310844 6466 296022 28 Sept 311516 6474 296340 29 Sept 312263 6479 296881 30 Sept 312806 6484 297497 1 Oct 313431 6499 298055 2 Oct 313984 6507 298583 3 Oct 314616 6513 298968 4 Oct 315260 6517 299836 5 Oct 315727 6523 300616 6 Oct 316351 6535 301288 7 Oct 316934 6544 302374 8 Oct 317595 6552 302708 9 Oct 318266 6558 303062 10 Oct 318932 6570 303062 11 Oct 319317 6580 304185 12 Oct 319848 6588 304609 13 Oct 320463 6601 305080 14 Oct 321218 6614 305395 15 Oct 321811 6621 305835 16 Oct 322452 6638 306640 17 Oct 323019 6654 307069 18 Oct 323452 6659 307409 19 Oct 324084 6673 308020 20 Oct 324744 6692 308674 21 Oct 325480 6702 309136 22 Oct 325480 6702 309646 23 Oct 326216 6715 310101 24 Oct 327063 6727 310491 25 Oct 327895 6736 311075 26 Oct 328602 6739 311440 27 Oct 329375 6745 311814 28 Oct 331108 6775 312638 29 Oct 332186 6795 313527 30 Oct 332993 6806 314066 31 Oct 333970 6823 314555 1 Nov 335,093 6835 315016 2 Nov 336260 6849 315555 3 Nov 337573 6867 316060 4 Nov 338875 6893 316665 5 Nov 340251 6923 317086 6 Nov 341753 6943 317898 7 Nov 343189 6968 318417 8 Nov 344839 6977 318881 9 Nov 346476 7000 319431 10 Nov 348184 7021 320065 11 Nov 349992 7055 320849 12 Nov 352296 7092 321563 13 Nov 354461 7109 322414 14 Nov 356904 7141 323225 15 Nov 359032 7160 323824 16 Nov 361172 7193 324834 17 Nov 363380 7230 325788 18 Nov 365927 7525 326674 19 Nov 368665 7561 327542 20 Nov 371508 7603 328931 21 Nov 374173 7662 329828 22 Nov 376929 7696 330885 23 Nov 379883 7744 331760 24 Nov 382892 7803 332974 25 Nov 386198 7843 334392 26 Nov 389311 7897 335881 27 Nov 392356 7942 337553 28 Nov 395185 7985 339810 29 Nov 398024 8025 341423 30 Nov 400482 8091 343286 1 Dec 403311 8166 345365 2 Dec 406810 8205 346951 3 Dec 410072 8260 350305 4 Dec 413191 8303 352529 5 Dec 416499 8361 355012 6 Dec 420294 8398 356542 7 Dec 423179 8487 370474 8 Dec 426142 8547 372271 9 Dec 429280 8603 374301 10 Dec 432327 8653 379092 11 Dec 435056 8724 381298 12 Dec 438425 8796 383000 13 Dec 440787 8832 384719 14 Dec 443246 8905 386333 15 Dec 445977 9010 388598 16 Dec 448522 9080 396591 17 Dec 451494 9164 399852 18 Dec 454673 9250 404501 19 Dec 457176 9330 407405 20 Dec 458968 9392 409085 21 Dec 460672 9474 410937 22 Dec 462814 9557 415352 23 Dec 465070 9668 417134 24 Dec 467222 9668 417134 25 Dec 469482 9816 420489 26 Dec 471335 9874 422132 27 Dec 473309 9929 423892 28 Dec 475085 9992 425495 29 Dec 477240 10047 430113 30 Dec 479715 10105 435073 31 Dec 482178 10176 437229 1 Jan 484362 10258 438974 2 Jan 486634 10311 440660 3 Jan 488529 10350 442457 4 Jan 490476 10409 444360 5 Jan 492593 10461 444393 6 Jan 495075 10511 450515 7 Jan 497510 10558 453828 8 Jan 499517 10598 455445 9 Jan 502416 10644 456969 10 Jan 504293 10676 458371 11 Jan 506701 10717 461977

Sixty-three hundred and six cases were reported between June 12 and June 13, the most for any day.

A steeper graph means faster growth, a flatter graph indicates a slowdown.

How we collect, verify and use data

SAMAA Digital’s graph is based on data from the National Institute of Health website. The NIH website has been keeping count since March 11.

It tracks the number of cases for each 24-hour cycle that ends at midnight but updates its total by the next morning. So, for example, Monday’s full number will appear on the website on Tuesday morning.

And because the numbers keep adding up, we see a total count of all confirmed cases leading up to that day.

What else do we do? We match the daily NIH count with each province’s count to make sure there is no discrepancy. We give preference to each province’s verified statements if the NIH count does not match their numbers—although this does not usually happen.

People have given us feedback that the graph in this story is slightly different than the graph on the federal government’s covid.gov.pk. This is happening because we use a different method, as stated above. Their cut-off time appears to be different.

Either way, the shapes of the graphs are largely the same, and thus they both indicate the same trend in Pakistan.

An earlier version of this graph was updated by Farhan Afsar.