‘Govt has spent quarter of billion dollars on vaccine procurement’

Pakistan has spent nearly a quarter of a billion dollars for the procurement of the coronavirus vaccine, NCOC head Asad Umar said in a tweet on Thursday.

“The acceleration of vaccination drive in the country is made possible by the huge investment by the federal government,” he wrote, adding that the government will be spent next year on the procurement of vaccines.

The acceleration of vaccination drive in the country being made possible by huge investment by the federal govt. So far the procurement of vaccine has reached nearly quarter of a billion dollars. Much more to be spent next year for the vaccines procurement — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) June 3, 2021

On Wednesday, a special meeting of the NCOC was held. Umar thanked “the business leadership” for their willingness to participate in the vaccination drive to help the government accelerate the vaccination campaign & open up the economy.

Pakistan began administering the coronavirus vaccine to everyone aged 19 or older. The country had faced vaccination hesitancy and shortage of supply but it has now secured above 18 million doses, including donations and purchases from China and allocations from the World Health Organisation.

Registration for all adults opened on May 26. People can register by sending their CNIC number to 1166.

Pakistan has reported more than 926,695 coronavirus infections and over 21,000 deaths. On Thursday, the country reported 2,028 cases and 92 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.