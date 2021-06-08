Five ways to make your skin glow

Who doesn’t want glowing skin? But is there a safe way to get rid of skin dullness? One that doesn’t involve bleaching or costly treatments?

What really causes our skin to lose its lustre?

Increased melanin production, which further leads to dark spots, dark patches, and double tone.

The skin is the largest organ of the body. One of the primary functions of the skin is to make melanin. Melanin is the colour of skin.

Certain things lead to its overproduction which then damages the skin.

Overuse of exfoliators

Using exfoliators too often can damage the protective barrier of the skin. This can lead to inflamed skin which eventually becomes sensitive and dull.

The solution: Go for safe exfoliation options.

The safest way to exfoliate skin is doing it chemically twice a week. The chemical exfoliators we have in the market are lactic acid, glycolic acid, and mandelic acid.

These are Alpha-hydroxy acids (AHA) which can be used for dry to aging skin and should be used with a percentage of not more than 10 %. For oily skin, two percent of beta-hydroxy acid (BHA) can be used which is sold under the name of salicylic acid.

Chemical exfoliators come in different formulations like toner, serums, and creams.

Alcohol in skincare products

These chemicals can destroy the skin’s collagen and kill the good bacteria that keep the skin healthy. Collagen provides the skin with its lustre and elasticity. Once this is damaged, the skin becomes loose and the face looks tired.

The solution: Alcohol in products is a no-no

Avoid skincare products with alcohol and scents. There many safer products without alcohol and fragrances available in the market.

Face creams that contain steroids

One of the malpractices by companies is to put steroids in their products for fairer skin. Continued application of these products breaks the protective proteins in the skin, making it lose its smoothness.

A damning report by the BBC in 2017 exposed famous brands engaged in this practice.

The solution: Steroid creams alternatives

Creams with ingredients like licorice alpha and beta arbutin and vitamin c should be used. These are natural melanin inhibitors and antioxidants which give a soft glow to the skin.

Not removing makeup properly

A mistake people often make is not removing makeup properly. It keeps collecting in the pores leading to pore blockage and acne.

The solution: People often don’t know the concept of double cleansing. The first step of makeup removal should be oil cleansing, followed by water cleansing using a face wash.

Harsh soaps and face wash

Face wash with a high pH or harsh soaps strips the skin of natural oils. They make the skin overly dry or lead to increased oil production as the skin compensates for the stripped oil.

The solution: Face wash with a slightly acidic pH

The natural pH of skin is slightly acidic so using a face wash with the same pH or in the same range will protect the skin barrier and keep it healthy and balanced.

This article is by Dr Moomal Nasir. She is a member of the staff at Samaa Digital.