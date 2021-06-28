Dr Ayesha Ibrahim treated the first Covid-19 patient in Pakistan

Her family didn't know she was treating the patient

Pakistan continues to battle the Covid-19 pandemic which is caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). The virus was confirmed to have reached Pakistan on February 26, 2020, when two cases were recorded: a student in Karachi who had just returned from Iran and another person in Islamabad.

The student who returned from Iran was admitted to the Aga Khan University Hospital. This was the first case reported in Karachi.

Dr Ayesha, who was working at AKU as a surveillance officer, came forward with her team to treat the first Covid-19 case.

Many doctors were hesitant to treat coronavirus patients at first, she remarked. "We even lied to our family about working with Covid-19 patients." My mother found out about the case through TV channels, she added.

Soon after the student tested positive, Dr Ibrahim said that she quarantined herself.

The student suffered from a lot of anxiety regarding his condition. The doctors, however, counselled and helped him every step of the way. He remarked that people started believing in the virus after they or their loved ones were exposed to it. This is much more deadly than the flu, he added.

Dr Ibrahim is still active in the fight against Covid-19. She has advised people to wear masks when leaving the house, maintaining a distance of six feet, and vaccinating themselves as soon as possible.