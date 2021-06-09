Wednesday, June 9, 2021  | 27 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Health

Covid-19: Lahore gets Pakistan’s first drive-through vaccination center

It has three booths

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Lahore has become the first Pakistani city to provide drive-through Covid-19 vaccination service.

“This is the government endeavor to facilitate people who cannot go to vaccination centers due to timing or availability constraints,” Additional Deputy Commissioner Anum Zaid said on SAMAA TV's show Naya Din.

It has been set up at the Nishter Park Sports Complex in Lahore.

The drive-through vaccination centre has three booths. The first one is for registering, second for checking blood pressure, and the third for receiving the shot.

People wait at the Alhamra Arts Council’s Cultural Complex for 15 minutes after receiving the jab.

Any side effects of the vaccine are treated during this period.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Covid News Lahore Pakistan vaccine updates
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Lahore, Pakistan, Covid News, coronavirus, vaccine updates, drive-through vaccination center
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.