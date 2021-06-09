Covid-19: Lahore gets Pakistan’s first drive-through vaccination center

It has three booths

“This is the government endeavor to facilitate people who cannot go to vaccination centers due to timing or availability constraints,” Additional Deputy Commissioner Anum Zaid said on SAMAA TV's show Naya Din.

It has been set up at the Nishter Park Sports Complex in Lahore.

The drive-through vaccination centre has three booths. The first one is for registering, second for checking blood pressure, and the third for receiving the shot.

People wait at the Alhamra Arts Council’s Cultural Complex for 15 minutes after receiving the jab.

Any side effects of the vaccine are treated during this period.