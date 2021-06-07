7 ingredients to look for in products for dehydrated skin

Skin dehydration is defined as epidermal loss of water and moisture from the outer layer. Dehydrated skin is not same as dry skin. The loss of water content can even occur in oily skin. It gives you an uneven and dull look.

There are various factors which contribute to hydra loss. They include:

1. Stress

2. Pollution

3. Over use of chemicals

4. Going in the sun without applying sunblock

5. Not applying a proper moisturizer



Here are a list of ingredients which boost dry skin health:

Niacinamide

Also called nicotinamide, is a form of vitamin B-3, an essential nutrient. Its deficiency can lead to disorders of the skin, kidneys, and brain.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C is “a potent antioxidant that can neutralize free radicals. Due its antioxidant properties, vitamin C aids in your skin’s natural regeneration, which helps your body repair damaged skin cells.

It helps protect from photo damage for beautiful and healthy-looking skin

Improves skin firmness

Decreases appearance of age spots

Visibly evens the skin tone

Superior improvement of appearance of acne even compared to anti -acne actives

Alpha Arbutin

Arbutin is a naturally-occurring compound found in many plant sources such as bearberry, mulberry, and pomegranate. Alpha arbutin is simply the chemically synthesized version most often found in skin-care products.

1. Reduces dark spots and pigmentation

Alpha arbutin works by inhibiting tyrosinase activity that limits the melanin production in your skin. Less tyrosine and less melanin lead to lesser pigmentation, dark spots, and a more even complexion.

Age spots, acne scars or post-blemish redness, Alpha arbutin minimizes it all. It is also effective in reversing problems like freckles and liver spots.

2. Helps in skin lightening

It reduce the tan of your skin by reducing the degree of melanin production. This natural ingredient can be beneficial in treating melasma or dark discoloration.

3. Promotes an even skin tone

Alpha arbutin reduces the appearance of sun spots and discolored patches by reducing the amount of melanin produced in your skin. This evens and brightens your complexion, making your skin look healthier and vibrant.

4. Safer Than Hydroquinone

Alpha arbutin is frequently marketed as a safer alternative to hydroquinone. While hydroquinone works by killing the cells that produce pigmentation and melanin, arbutin inhibits the enzymes that stimulate pigment-producing cells. Read more here

5. Gentle on the skin

While other skin brightening agents can dry out and irritate your skin, Alpha arbutin is less irritating. This is due to its active components that are released slowly.

Hyalouronic acid

Ha is a wonderful molecule with water attracting properties from surroundings to skin thus increasing its luster and glow.

Skin hydration – keeps your skin moisturised and radiant Anti-wrinkle properties – due to its capacity to retain large amounts of water, skin stays moisturised and helps to prevent the development of wrinkles, and fills in already present wrinkles to reduce their appearance Healing properties – applying Hyaluronic Acid to wounds has been shown to help with reduce the size of surface wounds on the skin, and aid with pain relief of these areas Antioxidant – helps to keep skin looking healthy

Ceramides

Think of ceramides as the mortar between bricks—if the bricks are your skin cells.

Hold skin together by forming a protective layer that limits moisture loss and protects against visible damage from pollution and other environmental stressors.

Sqaulene

It is a potent antioxidant and skin-similar molecule with tremendous properties to save the skin from environmental stress.

1. It reduces the appearance of fine lines. It helps nurture the skin which prolongs a more youthful look and texture. It minimizes the look of any fine lines or wrinkles (and helps to prevent the look of new ones) to create a renewed, refreshed look.

2. It works as a lightweight moisturizer and leaves skin hydrated, supple, and luminous. Because it’s so similar to your skin’s own oil, it tends to provide just the right amount of moisture.

3. Because of its hydrating and antioxidant properties, squalane oil can actually help improve the look of your skin’s texture

4. It soothes skin and prevents irritation.

5. It can help fade the look of dark spots.

Retinol

It boosts skin collagen production making it look younger.