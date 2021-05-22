Saturday, May 22, 2021  | 9 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Health

You’re over 30 years? Get in line for the vaccine

Register by sending your CNIC number to 1166

SAMAA | - Posted: May 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
You’re over 30 years? Get in line for the vaccine

Health workers ready to inoculate people at Islamabad's newly-set up vaccination centre at F-9 park. Photo: Online

Pakistanis 30 years and above can now get the COVID-19 shot at government vaccination centres in all provinces.

Vaccinations for people in the 30- to 40-year age group has begun today (Saturday).

Those who had registered earlier will be receiving their centre name and PIN code soon, according to the government.

People who haven’t registered can do it now by sending their CNIC number to 1166, said the National Command and Operation Centre.

If someone is unable to go to their centre on the assigned date, they can also do so later.

The registration for Pakistanis above 30 years started on May 16.

On Thursday, the country started walk-in vaccination for people above 18 years who are travelling abroad

The NCOC announced that vaccination is open for all adults meeting the following criteria:

  • Working abroad on a work visa
  • Holding an iqama
  • Students studying abroad
  • Travelling by sea

The decision was taken after considering that many countries, workplaces, universities and shipping companies abroad require proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

A total of 4,956,853 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far, according to government statistics. Over the past 24 hours, 211,475 shots were given.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus government updates NCOC vaccine updates
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
What causes postpartum?, How long is a mother considered postpartum?, How soon after pregnancy do you get emotional?, What are some common postpartum complications?, Postpartum depression symptoms, Postpartum psychosis, Postpartum depression treatment, Postpartum depression duration, pregnancy depression, postpartum emotions, depression during pregnancy, What's it called when you hate your baby?, Is hating your baby normal?, What do I do if I don't like my baby?, I hate my baby, postnatal depression and anxiet
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.