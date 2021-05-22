You’re over 30 years? Get in line for the vaccine

Pakistanis 30 years and above can now get the COVID-19 shot at government vaccination centres in all provinces.

Vaccinations for people in the 30- to 40-year age group has begun today (Saturday).

Those who had registered earlier will be receiving their centre name and PIN code soon, according to the government.

People who haven’t registered can do it now by sending their CNIC number to 1166, said the National Command and Operation Centre.

If someone is unable to go to their centre on the assigned date, they can also do so later.

The registration for Pakistanis above 30 years started on May 16.

On Thursday, the country started walk-in vaccination for people above 18 years who are travelling abroad

The NCOC announced that vaccination is open for all adults meeting the following criteria:

Working abroad on a work visa

Holding an iqama

Students studying abroad

Travelling by sea

The decision was taken after considering that many countries, workplaces, universities and shipping companies abroad require proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

A total of 4,956,853 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far, according to government statistics. Over the past 24 hours, 211,475 shots were given.