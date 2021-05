Posted: May 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

- Posted: May 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Experts explain a cold chain and how it's maintained

Your browser does not support the video tag.

SAMAA TV's Mudassir Nazir talks to health experts about how COVID-19 vaccines are stored and transported to make sure they aren't spoiled.

Watch the journey of the vaccine from manufacturers to storage facilities and finally to vaccination centres.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.