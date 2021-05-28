Friday, May 28, 2021  | 15 Shawwal, 1442
Health

Walk-in vaccinations for people over 30 start Saturday: Asad Umar

Register first by sending your CNIC number to 1166

If you’re of or above 30 years, you can now walk in to any vaccination centre and get the coronavirus shot.

National Command and Operation Centre Chief Asad Umar announced on Friday that walk-in vaccination for Pakistanis over 30 years will start tomorrow (May 29).

“So if you are 30 or older and registered please go to any vaccination centre and get vaccinated.”

People will first have to register for the vaccine by sending their CNIC number to 1166.

The minister remarked that so far, five million people have been vaccinated. To reduce coronavirus restrictions imposed across the country, it’s important that people get inoculated as soon as possible, he said.

Earlier this week, the government announced people above the age of 19 years can register for the vaccine. The government plans to inoculate 70 million people–around 70% of the vaccine-eligible adult population–by the end of 2021.

“This will speed up the development rate in the country and enable things to go back to normal without any fear,” Umar said.

The government is administering the Sinopharm, Cansino, Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines free of cost.

The Cansino vaccine is also available as PakVac which was manufactured in Pakistan with the help of Chinese experts.

It’s the first-ever COVID-19 vaccine developed in Pakistan. The single-dose shot was made at the National Institute of Health with the help of China’s CanSino Biologics.

