HOME > Health

Vaccination of Pakistanis above 18 to start on June 3

Register by sending CNIC number to 1166

Posted: May 31, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago

Photo: Online

Coronavirus vaccination of Pakistanis above 18 years will start from June 3, NCOC chief Asad Umar confirmed Monday morning.

The decision was made at an NCOC meeting earlier, Umar said on Twitter. “With this step, the vaccination of all eligible age groups would be carried out.”

Their registration opened on May 26. People can register by sending their CNIC number to 1166.

More than seven million people across Pakistan have been vaccinated against the virus so far. On Saturday, the country set a new record of administering over 383,000 vaccines in a day, he tweeted on Sunday. “The number of registrants is also steadily increasing and 11.663 million people have registered.”

On May 29, the government opened walk-in vaccination for people above the age of 30 years. 

Earlier this week, Pakistan received more than 100,000 doses of Pfizer. According to WHO, the Pfizer vaccine was provided to the country free of cost through COVAX, the WHO vaccine-sharing alliance.

It will be used in the government’s immunisation drive, along with the Sinopharm, Cansino, Sinovac, and Astrazeneca vaccines.

