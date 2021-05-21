Friday, May 21, 2021  | 8 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Health

Vaccination for Pakistanis above 30 to start tomorrow: Asad Umar

Says messages will go out today

SAMAA | - Posted: May 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Vaccination for Pakistanis above 30 to start tomorrow: Asad Umar

Photo: Online

Pakistan has decided to start vaccination for Pakistanis 30 years or above from tomorrow, Saturday.

The decision was announced by NCOC chief Asad Umar on Friday. “The messages for those who are being scheduled will go out today.”

The registration for Pakistanis above 30 years started on May 16.

On Thursday, the country started walk-in vaccination for people above 18 years who are travelling abroad

The National Command and Operation Centre announced that vaccination is open for all adults meeting the following criteria:

  • Working abroad on a work visa
  • Holding an iqama
  • Students studying abroad
  • Travelling by sea

The decision was taken after considering that many countries, workplaces, universities and shipping companies abroad require proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

‘Teachers to get vaccinated on priority bases’

The federal education ministry has decided to vaccinate all teachers and support staff across the country by June 5.

In a statement, an education ministry spokesperson said that it will be mandatory for the examination and invigilation staff to get vaccinated before the board exams.

The ministry will approach the National Command and Operation Centre to assist provincial governments in speedy vaccination of teacher and support staff, the spokesperson said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Covid News vaccine updates
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.