Vaccination for Pakistanis above 30 to start tomorrow: Asad Umar

Pakistan has decided to start vaccination for Pakistanis 30 years or above from tomorrow, Saturday.

The decision was announced by NCOC chief Asad Umar on Friday. “The messages for those who are being scheduled will go out today.”

The registration for Pakistanis above 30 years started on May 16.

On Thursday, the country started walk-in vaccination for people above 18 years who are travelling abroad

The National Command and Operation Centre announced that vaccination is open for all adults meeting the following criteria:

Working abroad on a work visa

Holding an iqama

Students studying abroad

Travelling by sea

The decision was taken after considering that many countries, workplaces, universities and shipping companies abroad require proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

‘Teachers to get vaccinated on priority bases’

The federal education ministry has decided to vaccinate all teachers and support staff across the country by June 5.

In a statement, an education ministry spokesperson said that it will be mandatory for the examination and invigilation staff to get vaccinated before the board exams.

The ministry will approach the National Command and Operation Centre to assist provincial governments in speedy vaccination of teacher and support staff, the spokesperson said.