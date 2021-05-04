Vaccination for Pakistanis above 18 may start after Eid

The coronavirus vaccination drive for Pakistanis above 18 years will start after Eid if there are no problems with vaccine availability, Federal Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Minister Asad Umar said.

The NCOC head did not, however, specify the date on which the drive will start. He remarked that the vaccination drive for Pakistanis above 40 years is currently underway.

“Our next focus is to open the drive for people falling within the range of 30 to 39 years,” he said while speaking on GNN show Clash with Imran Khan on May 3. “An announcement will be made soon.”

He shared that the government has procured sufficient vaccines but they are trying to increase the vaccination capacity of different provinces. There are not enough vaccination centres because of which people are being made to wait. “We are administering 140,000 vaccines in a day but we hope to take the numbers to 300,000 in the next 10 days. We plan on administering 400,000 vaccines a day by May end.”

He remarked that the SOP compliance is improving in Pakistan but there is room for improvement. The spread has slowed down a bit but the number of critical patients in hospitals is quite alarming. Umar said that he is hopeful that the Eid holidays will provide a much-needed break in the virus spread.

He shared that a lockdown was imposed in Mardan for a week and it brought down the positivity rate from 35% to 20%.

Pakistan is currently battling the third and most dangerous wave of the coronavirus. The country is reportedly consuming 90% of its oxygen supply and many hospitals are not admitting patients because they have reached their capacity.

