Vaccination centres to be closed Eid first two days: NCOC

COVID-19 vaccination centres across Pakistan will be closed on the first and second days of Eid, the National Command and Operation Centre announced Monday.

The NCOC has issued a notification informing all provincial chief secretaries.

Sindh, however, will keep vaccination centres open on Eid, said Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in a press briefing on Monday.

On Sunday, Asad Umar, head of the NCOC, announced the closure of tourist spots and parks across the country during Eid holidays from May 8 to 16.

New restrictions and a countrywide lockdown for nine days were announced on Saturday by the NCOC.

