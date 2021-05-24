Monday, May 24, 2021  | 11 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Health

Two suspected Congo virus patients admitted to Quetta hospital

They have been moved to an isolation ward

Posted: May 24, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Two suspected Congo fever patients were admitted to a Quetta hospital Sunday night.

Noorullah Moosakhail, the medical superintendent of Fatima Jinnah Chest and General Hospital, said that two patients came to the hospital with symptoms similar to Congo fever. Their samples have been taken and sent to the laboratory.

The patients have been moved to the hospital’s isolation ward and their symptoms are being monitored.

Congo fever is caused by the bite of a tick carrying the Congo virus. It is usually transferred to humans from livestock animals through the tick or by coming in contact with the blood, fluids or meat of an infected animal. It can also be transmitted between humans by close contact or through body fluids and blood.

Congo fever symptoms include high-grade fever, muscle ache, vomiting or diarrhoea with blood, bleeding from the gums or mouth, dizziness, nausea, abdominal pain and sore throat.

There’s no treatment or vaccine for the disease. Patients are usually given supportive treatment such as fluid therapy, oxygen, antibiotics to prevent bacterial infection and sometimes antivirals.

