Saturday, May 15, 2021  | 2 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Health

Too many patients: Multan doctor films inside coronavirus ward

ICU ward of Nishtar Hospital working at full capacity

SAMAA | - Posted: May 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago

A Multan doctor has filmed inside the coronavirus ward at Nishtar Hospital. Dr Mudassir, who has been working at the ward for the past one year, said in the footage: "There are too many patients right now".

He remarked that the third phase of the virus has proven to be quite deadly, adding that the hospital's ICU ward is almost full. Nishtar Hospital has also set up 10 more wards for Covid-19 patients but they are all full.

He wore a PPE suit and captured footage of the scenes from inside the ward. Many people have recovered and they don't require oxygen anymore, but some are still on the ventilator.

The virus is not a conspiracy, he remarked, adding that people must take all precautionary measures.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Covid News Multan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Muslims mark grim Eid in shadow of Israel-Palestinian crisis
Muslims mark grim Eid in shadow of Israel-Palestinian crisis
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.