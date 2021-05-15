Too many patients: Multan doctor films inside coronavirus ward

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A Multan doctor has filmed inside the coronavirus ward at Nishtar Hospital. Dr Mudassir, who has been working at the ward for the past one year, said in the footage: "There are too many patients right now".

He remarked that the third phase of the virus has proven to be quite deadly, adding that the hospital's ICU ward is almost full. Nishtar Hospital has also set up 10 more wards for Covid-19 patients but they are all full.

He wore a PPE suit and captured footage of the scenes from inside the ward. Many people have recovered and they don't require oxygen anymore, but some are still on the ventilator.

The virus is not a conspiracy, he remarked, adding that people must take all precautionary measures.