Sinopharm vaccine still available in Pakistan: health ministry

HOME > Health

Posted: May 27, 2021
Posted: May 27, 2021
The Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine is still available in Pakistan and is being used to inoculate adults, the health ministry confirmed Thursday. The government rejected claims of a shortage of the Chinese-made vaccine on Twitter. "Sinopharm is currently in Pakistan and will continue to be given," the Ministry of National Health Services said. "The rumour that Sinopharm is not available is completely false." Those who have received the first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine will also receive the second shot, according to the ministry. In case of any shortage, second doses will be reserved for those who got the first one. This is why some people might be offered an alternative vaccine when they go to get their shot. "The process of purchasing more Sinopharm vaccines is also underway," it added. سائنو فارم اس وقت پاکستان میں موجود ہے اور اس کے لگاے جانے کا عمل جاری رہے گا-یہ افواہ بالکل غلط ہے کے سائنو فارم پاکستان میں میسر نہیں ہے- جن افراد کو سائنو فارم کا پہلا ٹیکہ لگ چکا ہے انکو دوسرا ٹیکہ بھی اسی ویکسین کا لگے گا-مزید Sinopharm ویکسین خریدنے کا عمل بھی جاری ہے- pic.twitter.com/UTmxz5TbJX— Ministry of National Health Services, Pakistan (@nhsrcofficial) May 27, 2021 Pakistan procured the Sinopharm vaccine from China after receiving initial batches as donations. On May 7, the World Health Organization approved the vaccine for emergency use. It was the first Chinese jab to get approval from the WHO. The WHO recommended that the two Sinopharm shots be taken three to four weeks apart. It said the vaccine’s efficacy for symptomatic and hospitalised cases of Covid-19 was estimated to be 79%, all age groups combined. Every adult over 19 years in Pakistan is now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine after registration opened Thursday.
The Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine is still available in Pakistan and is being used to inoculate adults, the health ministry confirmed Thursday.

The government rejected claims of a shortage of the Chinese-made vaccine on Twitter.

“Sinopharm is currently in Pakistan and will continue to be given,” the Ministry of National Health Services said. “The rumour that Sinopharm is not available is completely false.”

Those who have received the first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine will also receive the second shot, according to the ministry.

In case of any shortage, second doses will be reserved for those who got the first one. This is why some people might be offered an alternative vaccine when they go to get their shot.

“The process of purchasing more Sinopharm vaccines is also underway,” it added.

Pakistan procured the Sinopharm vaccine from China after receiving initial batches as donations.

On May 7, the World Health Organization approved the vaccine for emergency use. It was the first Chinese jab to get approval from the WHO.

The WHO recommended that the two Sinopharm shots be taken three to four weeks apart.

It said the vaccine’s efficacy for symptomatic and hospitalised cases of Covid-19 was estimated to be 79%, all age groups combined.

Every adult over 19 years in Pakistan is now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine after registration opened Thursday.

 
