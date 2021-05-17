Sindh to start mobile Covid-19 vaccination in all districts

The Sindh government has announced that it will soon start mobile Covid-19 vaccination in public places across all districts.

The decision was taken on Monday to help expand immunisation coverage in the province.

Vaccines will be administered through vans in industrial areas, shopping centres and universities.

Separate arrangements will be made to give the vaccine to industrial workers. Special units will be set up in industrial zones.

In Karachi, mobile vaccination units will be set up at Sea View, shopping plaza and in industrial zones.

Karachi East reports highest Covid-19 infection rate

The highest number of coronavirus cases in Sindh were reported in Karachi’s District East, according to the Sindh government.

In a meeting of the Coronavirus Task Force Monday, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that in the month of May, 143 people died from the deadly virus.

One hundred and twenty-three patients are on ventilators. There are 664 ventilator beds in Sindh and 58 of them are currently occupied.

Here is a breakdown of city centres where the virus positivity ratio is the highest:

Karachi East – 26%

Karachi South – 17%

Karachi Central – 14%

Malir – 11%

Hyderabad – 11%

Sukkur – 12%

Between May 10 and May 16, 43 people died from the virus. Following this, the chief minister instructed the health department to reopen the Covid-19 ward at the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

During Eid, 59,886 vaccine doses were administered across the province. In Karachi, the highest number of vaccines were administered at the Expo Centre.