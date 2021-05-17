Monday, May 17, 2021  | 4 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Health

Sindh to start mobile Covid-19 vaccination in all districts

Vaccination vans will be available in public places

SAMAA | - Posted: May 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
Sindh to start mobile Covid-19 vaccination in all districts

The Sindh government has announced that it will soon start mobile Covid-19 vaccination in public places across all districts.

The decision was taken on Monday to help expand immunisation coverage in the province.

Vaccines will be administered through vans in industrial areas, shopping centres and universities.

Separate arrangements will be made to give the vaccine to industrial workers. Special units will be set up in industrial zones.

In Karachi, mobile vaccination units will be set up at Sea View, shopping plaza and in industrial zones.

Karachi East reports highest Covid-19 infection rate

The highest number of coronavirus cases in Sindh were reported in Karachi’s District East, according to the Sindh government.

In a meeting of the Coronavirus Task Force Monday, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that in the month of May, 143 people died from the deadly virus.

One hundred and twenty-three patients are on ventilators. There are 664 ventilator beds in Sindh and 58 of them are currently occupied.

Here is a breakdown of city centres where the virus positivity ratio is the highest:

  • Karachi East – 26%
  • Karachi South – 17%
  • Karachi Central – 14%
  • Malir – 11%
  • Hyderabad – 11%
  • Sukkur – 12%

Between May 10 and May 16, 43 people died from the virus. Following this, the chief minister instructed the health department to reopen the Covid-19 ward at the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

During Eid, 59,886 vaccine doses were administered across the province. In Karachi, the highest number of vaccines were administered at the Expo Centre.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus government updates Sindh vaccination centers vaccine updates
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Muslims mark grim Eid in shadow of Israel-Palestinian crisis
Muslims mark grim Eid in shadow of Israel-Palestinian crisis
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.