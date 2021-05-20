Thursday, May 20, 2021  | 7 Shawwal, 1442
HOME > Health

Sindh to start Covid-19 vaccination for travellers over 18 Friday

They need to have a valid visa and passport

Posted: May 20, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Sindh to start Covid-19 vaccination for travellers over 18 Friday

A health worker fills a syringe of the Sinopharm vaccine at a vaccination centre in Karachi. Photo: Online

Listen to the story
Anyone above 18 years travelling abroad can get the COVID-19 vaccine at a centre of their own choice in Sindh starting Friday, May 21. “All Pakistanis who hold a CNIC/student visa/Iqama or work permit, can get vaccinated from any Covid Vaccination Center near them,” the Sindh health department announced Thursday. They will have to show their valid student or work visa and passport at the vaccination centre. The decision was taken to facilitate travellers as some countries require vaccination confirmation, the health department said. The Chinese-made Sinovac (CoronaVac) and Cansino (Convidecia) will be given to people under 40 years. Those over 40 will get the Astrazeneca vaccine, the health department told SAMAA Digital. Supplies for the Sinopharm shot are low at the moment, but people can receive the vaccine as soon as it is restocked, it said. On May 14, Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab rejected claims that the government had stopped administering the Sinopharm vaccine. "Sinopharm has not been banned in Sindh, only its fresh dose has been stopped for the time being," Wahab said on Twitter. "This decision has been made to ensure adequate supply for people who have already received their 1st dose of Sinopharm." In a statement, the health department reminded people that the mass vaccination center at Karachi's Expo Centre is open 24 hours, round the week. This will help all those who are unable to get vaccinated during business hours, it added. All staff and general practitioners at private hospitals (including doctors, paramedics, nurses) should get vaccinated as soon as possible, the health department urged. "Refusal to do so puts the community at large at risk and will result in strict administrative action," it said.
Anyone above 18 years travelling abroad can get the COVID-19 vaccine at a centre of their own choice in Sindh starting Friday, May 21.

“All Pakistanis who hold a CNIC/student visa/Iqama or work permit, can get vaccinated from any Covid Vaccination Center near them,” the Sindh health department announced Thursday.

They will have to show their valid student or work visa and passport at the vaccination centre.

The decision was taken to facilitate travellers as some countries require vaccination confirmation, the health department said.

The Chinese-made Sinovac (CoronaVac) and Cansino (Convidecia) will be given to people under 40 years. Those over 40 will get the Astrazeneca vaccine, the health department told SAMAA Digital.

Supplies for the Sinopharm shot are low at the moment, but people can receive the vaccine as soon as it is restocked, it said.

On May 14, Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab rejected claims that the government had stopped administering the Sinopharm vaccine.

“Sinopharm has not been banned in Sindh, only its fresh dose has been stopped for the time being,” Wahab said on Twitter. “This decision has been made to ensure adequate supply for people who have already received their 1st dose of Sinopharm.”

In a statement, the health department reminded people that the mass vaccination center at Karachi’s Expo Centre is open 24 hours, round the week.

This will help all those who are unable to get vaccinated during business hours, it added.

All staff and general practitioners at private hospitals (including doctors, paramedics, nurses) should get vaccinated as soon as possible, the health department urged.

“Refusal to do so puts the community at large at risk and will result in strict administrative action,” it said.

 
