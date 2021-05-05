Wednesday, May 5, 2021  | 22 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Health

Sindh starts free home vaccination for Karachi, Hyderabad homebound people

Helpline numbers are 9123 and 1025

SAMAA | - Posted: May 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
Sindh starts free home vaccination for Karachi, Hyderabad homebound people

A woman receives a dose of the Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus at a vaccination center in Karachi, Pakistan, on April 5, 2021. Photo: AFP

The Sindh health department has launched free COVID-19 home vaccination for people who are homebound. 

The service is available in Karachi and Hyderabad for now.

The mobile helplines for at-home vaccination are 9123 and 1025. Those calling from a landline phone can dial 021-111-119-123.

People will have to register first by sending their CNIC number to 1166.

The vaccines being administered are the Sinopharm and Sinovac (CoronaVac) shots. This was confirmed by Sindh Parliamentary Health Secretary Qasim Soomro on Twitter.

The Sindh government has administered a total of 601,759 COVID-19 vaccines to date, according to data shared by the provincial health department. This includes 545,288 Sinopharm, 11,000 Cansino and 45,471 Sinovac shots. It does not include the Sputnik V vaccines available privately.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus government updates home vaccination Sindh vaccine updates
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
sindh covid 19 home vaccination, covid home vaccination sindh, home vaccination karachi, hyderabad, senior citizens vaccination karachi, sindh government vaccine, nims, covid vaccine registration, private vaccine registration pakistan, private covid-19 vaccine in pakistan, sinopharm vaccine pakistan, samaa tv live, samaa tv, samaa news live, samaa news urdu, samaa, Urdu news, samaa news, Sama urdu news, coronavirus
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.