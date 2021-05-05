Sindh starts free home vaccination for Karachi, Hyderabad homebound people

The Sindh health department has launched free COVID-19 home vaccination for people who are homebound.

The service is available in Karachi and Hyderabad for now.

The mobile helplines for at-home vaccination are 9123 and 1025. Those calling from a landline phone can dial 021-111-119-123.

People will have to register first by sending their CNIC number to 1166.

The vaccines being administered are the Sinopharm and Sinovac (CoronaVac) shots. This was confirmed by Sindh Parliamentary Health Secretary Qasim Soomro on Twitter.

The Sindh government has administered a total of 601,759 COVID-19 vaccines to date, according to data shared by the provincial health department. This includes 545,288 Sinopharm, 11,000 Cansino and 45,471 Sinovac shots. It does not include the Sputnik V vaccines available privately.