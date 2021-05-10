Sindh aims to vaccinate 100,000 people every day

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has instructed the health department to vaccinate 100,000 people in the province every day.

“Capacity to administer 50,000 doses should be created at the Karachi Expo Centre,” he directed at the meeting of the Sindh Coronavirus Task Force on Monday.

The minister ensured that vaccination centres across the province will remain open on Eid holidays. In the last 24 hours, 16 people died from the deadly virus in Sindh.

The infection rate in the port city has risen to 9.43%. Here’s the district-wise breakdown of the infection rate in Karachi:

Karachi East – 23%

Karachi West – 15%

Karachi South – 11%

The Sindh government has imposed a lockdown in the province starting May 9 to May 16 to curb the third wave of the virus. The chief minister has appealed to the traders and public to follow the government orders.

The following measures have been announced by the government:

All tourist spots, picnic spots, beaches, and recreational spots closed

Ban on inter-city, inter-provincial, and within city public transport

All markets and shops, except essential ones, to stay closed

Eid and Chand Raat bazaars to remain closed

No unnecessary movement from 7pm to 5am

Restaurants to stay open from 5am to 7pm

Wearing masks in public spaces compulsory

In a media briefing on Monday, Sindh Information and Archives Minister Nasir Hussain Shah urged people to get vaccinated. “The CM has said that frontliners including police, Rangers, and journalists should also get vaccinated.”

He remarked that oxygen plants being installed at hospitals in Karachi, Sukkur, Larkana, and Jam Shoro.

“The situation is critical and people should not take it lightly,” he remarked, adding that people should strictly abide by the government’s restrictions. “Karachi residents should spend Eid at their homes and must refrain from going to Sea View.” We have observed that coronavirus cases go up after Eid. It happened last year too, so this time we are asking people to cooperate with us, he added.

“We aren’t stopping people from saying Eid prayers but please follow SOPs.”

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.