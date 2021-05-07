Friday, May 7, 2021  | 24 Ramadhan, 1442
Punjab runs out of CanSino, Sinovac COVID-19 shots

Only Sinopharm vaccines available

SAMAA | - Posted: May 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
People await their turn for vaccination at a centre in Samanabad, Faisalabad. Photo: Online

The Punjab government has stopped administering Chinese-made Cansino and Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines after the province exhausted its supply of both shots. Some doses of the double-dose Sinovac vaccine (CoronaVac) have been saved for those people who already got their first dose. Supplies of the single-dose Cansino vaccine (Convidecia) have completely run out. Punjab had received 30,000 doses of Convidecia from the National Command and Operation Centre. These were being administered to people above 60 years. Now they are being given the double-dose Sinopharm vaccine. The Sinopharm shot is the only one people can receive free of cost from the government until more of the other vaccines are procured. On Thursday, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan had announced that it would issue no-objection certificates within 24 hours permitting private organisations to import COVID-19 vaccines. Private companies, hospitals and civil society organisations will be facilitated “out of queue” to procure vaccines and speed up vaccination if they fulfill all DRAP requirements.
CanSino Coronavirus government updates sinovac vaccine updates
