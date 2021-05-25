Pakistan’s locally-developed COVID-19 vaccine PakVac cleared for use

The first ever COVID-19 vaccine developed in Pakistan ‘PakVac’ has passed testing and is ready for use.

The single-dose shot was made at the National Institute of Health with the help of China’s CanSino Biologics.

“Congratulations to the NIH Pak team and its leadership for successful fill/finish (from concentrate) of the Cansino vaccine with the help of Cansino Bio Inc China,” said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan on Twitter Monday night.

The formulation and packaging of the Cansino Bio vaccine Convidecia began in Pakistan on May 7, confirmed Federal Parliamentary Health Secretary Dr Nausheen Hamid.

A total of 160,000 Cansino vaccine dose concentrates are available in the country, she added.

The government had signed an agreement with China for a total of three million Cansino doses.

On May 8, Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar had said that the first batch of locally formulated Chinese-made Cansino vaccines would be available by the end of May.

In the Pakistan arm of the clinical trial, the Cansino shot had an efficacy of 74.8% at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 cases and 100% for preventing severe disease.

A total of 267,953 people were vaccinated over the past 24 hours, said NCOC chief Asad Umar.

He urged people to register for the vaccine and visit the vaccination center for their immunisation as soon as possible.

People who need a second dose of the vaccine must make sure they get the vaccine in time, Umar said.