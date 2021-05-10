Pakistan’s biggest vaccination centre inaugurated in Karachi

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho on Sunday inaugurated the largest vaccination centre in Pakistan at Karachi’s Expo Centre.

It has the capacity to carry out up to 30,000 vaccinations per day and will remain open 24 hours.

Expo Centre Karachi has 12 registration counters with six blocks that contain 96 cubicles.

Each shift at the centre will have 360 health workers to administer the COVID-19 vaccines.

As the city has seen the most infections in Karachi East, people living here are advised to take advantage of the Expo Centre vaccination facility, Dr Pechuho said.

The inauguration was also attended by officials from the National Command and Operation Centre, Parliamentary Secretary Qasim Soomro and Sindh Health Secretary Dr Kazim Jatoi.

Vaccination drives will be expanded across the province and this will include an increase in vaccination centres and ease of accessibility for every community and demographic, the health department said in a statement.

After May 16, COVID-19 vaccinations will open for people under 40 years as well, the department added.

On May 4, NCOC head Asad Umar had said that coronavirus vaccinations would start for everyone above 18 years after Eid.

“We are ready to give money to the federal government so that they may procure the vaccines through fixed prices and provide them to Sindh,” Dr Pechuho stated.

We wish for the speedy procurement of an adequate number of vaccines so that we can vaccinate as many people as possible, she added.

The NCOC had announced that it will be procuring 70 million vaccine doses by the end of this year for all of Pakistan.

“If there is any confusion regarding getting registered for the vaccine, kindly make your way to our vaccination centers where a trained member of staff will administer the vaccine to you,” the Sindh health minister said.

Sindh is providing Sinovac, Cansino, Astrazeneca and Sinopharm vaccines free of cost.

The public must take some responsibility in following SOPs as this neglect has caused a major spike in infections, urged the Sindh health minister.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.