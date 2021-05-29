Pakistan receives 100,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine through COVAX

The Pfizer vaccine is finally here in Pakistan.

More than 100,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the country Friday evening.

UNICEF Pakistan confirmed the news on Twitter.

“Shipments of diluents and syringes will be arriving over the next two days,” the UN agency added.

The Pfizer vaccine was provided to the country free of cost through COVAX, the WHO vaccine-sharing alliance.

It will be used in the government’s immunisation drive, along with the Sinopharm, Cansino, Sinovac and Astrazeneca vaccines.

— UNICEF Pakistan (@UNICEF_Pakistan) May 28, 2021

Walk-in vaccination for people 30 years and above began Saturday.

If you’re of or above 30 years, you can now walk in to any vaccination centre and get the coronavirus shot.

People will first have to register for the vaccine by sending their CNIC number to 1166.

So far, five million people have been vaccinated, according to NCOC head Asad Umar.

To reduce coronavirus restrictions imposed across the country, it’s important that people get inoculated as soon as possible, he said.