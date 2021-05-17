Monday, May 17, 2021  | 4 Shawwal, 1442
Pakistan medical body offers services to WHO in Palestine emergency

Israeli air strikes have killed over 200 Palestinians in Gaza

Posted: May 17, 2021


Pakistan medical body offers services to WHO in Palestine emergency

Palestinian medics evacuate a wounded person during attacks of Israeli security forces on Palestinian protestors in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque compound, May 10, 2021. Photo: AFP

Listen to the story
The Pakistan Medical Association, the country’s premier medical body, has offered its medical services to the World Health Organisation to deal with the ongoing crisis in Palestine. “PMA voluntarily extends its cooperation for becoming a part of your medical squad at Gaza if needed,” read a letter written by the PMA to WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on May 14. The association said it was “concerned over the increasingly large number of casualties, including children and women from Israeli air strikes in Gaza since Monday, May 10.”  As many as 200 Palestinians have been killed, including 85 children and 34 women, in Israeli air strikes. The attacks have injured more than 1,300 others. “The situation has created a human and health calamity,” wrote Dr SM Qaisar Sajjad, the PMA secretary-general. The medical body called upon the global health agency to coordinate response to the emergency in Gaza. The injured should be treated smoothly at hospitals, it said. “We also request to ensure the free movement of ambulances and healthcare workers in Gaza to serve the victims of Israel bombardment,” the PMA said. On May 11, the International Committee of the Red Cross issued "an urgent call for restraint and de-escalation". Rapid, safe and unimpeded movement must be ensured for ambulances, staff and volunteers for the provision of medical services, the ICRC said.
The Pakistan Medical Association, the country’s premier medical body, has offered its medical services to the World Health Organisation to deal with the ongoing crisis in Palestine.

“PMA voluntarily extends its cooperation for becoming a part of your medical squad at Gaza if needed,” read a letter written by the PMA to WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on May 14.

The association said it was “concerned over the increasingly large number of casualties, including children and women from Israeli air strikes in Gaza since Monday, May 10.” 

As many as 200 Palestinians have been killed, including 85 children and 34 women, in Israeli air strikes. The attacks have injured more than 1,300 others.

“The situation has created a human and health calamity,” wrote Dr SM Qaisar Sajjad, the PMA secretary-general.

The medical body called upon the global health agency to coordinate response to the emergency in Gaza. The injured should be treated smoothly at hospitals, it said.

“We also request to ensure the free movement of ambulances and healthcare workers in Gaza to serve the victims of Israel bombardment,” the PMA said.

On May 11, the International Committee of the Red Cross issued “an urgent call for restraint and de-escalation”.

Rapid, safe and unimpeded movement must be ensured for ambulances, staff and volunteers for the provision of medical services, the ICRC said.

 
