Pakistan administering 200,000 Covid-19 vaccines in a day: Asad Umar

The total number of COVID-19 vaccines being administered in a day has increased to 200,000, Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar said Wednesday.

In a tweet, he said that people across the country are now rapidly registering for the vaccination. “So far, the number of registrants has crossed five million.”

Umar urged people of and above the age of 40 to immediately register for the vaccination. “And keep following the precautionary measures,” he added.

الحمد للہ ایک دن میں ویکسین لگنے کی تعداد کل 2 لاکھ سے تجاوز کر گئی. لوگوں کے ریجسٹر کرنے کے رفتار میں بھی اضافہ ہوا ہے اور اب تک رجسٹر کرنے والوں کی تعداد 50 لاکھ سے تجاوز کر گئی ہے. اگر 40 سال یا اس سے زیادہ عمر ہے تو جلد رجسٹر کریں. اور ساتھ میں حفاظتی اقدامات جاری رکھیں — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) May 5, 2021

On May 3, vaccination for Pakistanis above 40 years began countrywide. They can register by sending their CNIC number to 1166 or on https://nims.nadra.gov.pk/nims/.

Earlier this week, the minister said that vaccination for people above the age of 18 may begin after Eid. In an interview with GNN, he shared that the government has procured sufficient vaccines but they are trying to increase the vaccination capacity of different provinces.

There are not enough vaccination centers because of which people are being made to wait. “We are administering 140,000 vaccines in a day but we hope to take the numbers to 300,000 in the next 10 days. We plan on administering 400,000 vaccines a day by May end.”

On Wednesday, a batch of 120,000 Cansino vaccines reached Pakistan from China. The Ministry of National Health Services said the packaging and filling of the vaccine will be done in Pakistan through the National Institute of Health.