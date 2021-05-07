No Eid holidays for Punjab health department

The Punjab health department has decided the cancel the Eid holidays of its staffers.

In a notification on Friday, it said that all specialised health care offices will remain open from May 10 to May 15.

All medical and dental universities and hospitals will remain open too. Their vice-chancellors, principals, and medical superintendents have been instructed to keep their offices open.

The universities will, however, remain closed for students but those doing their house jobs and residencies, especially at Covid-19 wards have been told to report to duty.

The department has told its offices to make a roster for its staff members and ensure their presence.

