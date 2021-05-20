Thursday, May 20, 2021  | 7 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Health

NCOC opens walk-in vaccinations for adult Pakistanis travelling abroad

They need to have a valid visa or work permit and passport

Posted: May 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
NCOC opens walk-in vaccinations for adult Pakistanis travelling abroad

A health workers inoculates a woman with the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine at a centre in Rawalpindi. Photo: Online

Pakistanis who are travelling abroad and are 18 years of age and above can now get the COVID-19 vaccine at any vaccination centre in the country.

The National Command and Operation Centre announced Thursday that walk-in vaccinations were open for all adults meeting the following criteria:

  • Working abroad on a work visa
  • Holding an iqama
  • Students studying abroad
  • Travelling by sea

The decision was taken after considering that many countries, workplaces, universities and shipping companies abroad require proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

The NCOC listed the steps for registration and vaccination on Twitter.

It was necessary to ensure all clinical SOPs were followed during vaccine administration, it said.

People under 40 years should not receive the Astrazeneca vaccine (Covishield). They can get any of the three Chinese-made Sinopharm, Sinovac (CoronaVac) and Cansino (Convidecia) vaccines.

A total of 4,747,033 vaccine doses have been administered in Pakistan so far. More than 200,000 shots were given over the last 24 hours.

Coronavirus Covid News government updates NCOC Travel vaccine updates
 
