NCOC opens walk-in vaccinations for adult Pakistanis travelling abroad

Pakistanis who are travelling abroad and are 18 years of age and above can now get the COVID-19 vaccine at any vaccination centre in the country.

The National Command and Operation Centre announced Thursday that walk-in vaccinations were open for all adults meeting the following criteria:

Working abroad on a work visa

Holding an iqama

Students studying abroad

Travelling by sea

The decision was taken after considering that many countries, workplaces, universities and shipping companies abroad require proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

The NCOC listed the steps for registration and vaccination on Twitter.

NCOC allows walk-in vaccination for all 18 years and above Pakistanis working abroad on work visa / aqama, Students studying abroad and Seafarers. Simply walk in to any CVC, show valid visa and get vaccinated. Detailed procedure attached. pic.twitter.com/bxgDyHx2Ol — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) May 20, 2021

It was necessary to ensure all clinical SOPs were followed during vaccine administration, it said.

People under 40 years should not receive the Astrazeneca vaccine (Covishield). They can get any of the three Chinese-made Sinopharm, Sinovac (CoronaVac) and Cansino (Convidecia) vaccines.

A total of 4,747,033 vaccine doses have been administered in Pakistan so far. More than 200,000 shots were given over the last 24 hours.