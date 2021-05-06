Thursday, May 6, 2021  | 23 Ramadhan, 1442
More than 3.1 million COVID-19 vaccines administered across Pakistan: NCOC

Around 3% of vaccine-eligible population has received vaccines

Posted: May 6, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
More than 3.1 million COVID-19 vaccines administered across Pakistan: NCOC

A health worker inoculates a man with the Chinese-made Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine at a camp in Samanabad, Faisalabad. Photo: Online

A total of 3,150,122 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across Pakistan to date, revealed the National Command and Operation Centre on Thursday.

On May 5, 180,985 doses were given across the country, the NCOC said in a post on Twitter.

Pakistan’s population eligible for the coronavirus vaccines given by the government is close to 100 million.

According to these statistics, only 3.1% of the population has received the shots.

On Wednesday, the total number of COVID-19 vaccines administered daily had increased to 200,000, Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar said.

On May 3, vaccination for Pakistanis above 40 years began countrywide. They can register by sending their CNIC number to 1166 or on https://nims.nadra.gov.pk/nims/.

Earlier this week, the minister said that vaccination for people above the age of 18 may begin after Eid. In an interview with GNN, he shared that the government has procured sufficient vaccines but they are trying to increase the vaccination capacity of different provinces.

There are not enough vaccination centers because of which people are being made to wait. “We are administering 140,000 vaccines in a day but we hope to take the numbers to 300,000 in the next 10 days. We plan on administering 400,000 vaccines a day by May end.”

