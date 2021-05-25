Karachiites can go to COVID-19 vaccination centres after 8pm

People in Karachi can still go for their COVID-19 shot after the government imposes an 8pm curfew in the city starting today (Tuesday).

Those going to the vaccination centres operating round the clock will not be stopped by the police, the Sindh health department confirmed to SAMAA Digital Monday.

Covid-19 vaccination centres in all districts of Sindh will be open from 8am to 8pm.

In Karachi, the mass vaccination centres at the Expo centre and Dow International Dental College will run all 24 hours, seven days a week.

Some centres in the city have slightly different timings.

The Aga Khan University hospital vaccination centre timings are 8am to 5pm. The centre at SIUT will also be open from 8am to 5pm.

Sindh Government Qatar hospital vaccination centre is open from 10am to 3pm.

The mass vaccination centre at Dow Ojha campus will run from 8am to 7pm.

All vaccination centres will remain closed on Fridays.

A COVID-19 vaccination centre is also being set up at the Karachi Press Club. It will start functioning on Tuesday.

Details about the timings and vaccine eligibility will be shared tomorrow, the KPC health secretary told SAMAA Digital.

So far, more than 1.6 million people have registered for the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the health department. A total of 1,029,868 doses have been administered.

Here is the remaining supply of the four shots being given by the government:

Sinovac: 299,985

Sinopharm: 247,762

AstraZeneca: 132,989

Cansino: 32,112

Lockdown tightens in Karachi

The Sindh government has barred the people of Karachi from going out after 8pm unless absolutely necessary.

In a coronavirus task force meeting on Monday, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah instructed the Sindh inspector-general to limit movement in the city. The police will take action against people out for no reason.

exit points of the localities have been sealed and people won’t be allowed inside without masks.

Businesses, markets, offices, and shopping malls in Gulberg, Liaquatabad Town, North Nazimabad Town and North Karachi Town will stay closed. Only pharmacies, convenience stores, and grocery shops will remain open. Takeaways and deliveries won’t be allowed as well.

In hospitals and clinics, one attendant will be allowed with a patient. Public transport and pillion riding in these areas will be banned as well.



