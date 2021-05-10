Monday, May 10, 2021  | 27 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Health

Indus Hospital Lahore to open June 30 with 100 beds

Karachi back to 2020 Ramazan Covid levels, hospitals full

Posted: May 10, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago
Indus Hospital Lahore to open June 30 with 100 beds
Listen to the story
The Indus Hospital's Lahore project is almost ready, and is slated to open June 30 as a 100-bed hospital. Director Dr Abdul Bari said this on SAMAA TV Monday when asked for an update on the show Qutb Online. "The building is almost ready," he said. "It is being finished." The goal is to reach 600 beds. The new hospital is located in Jubilee Town. Host Bilal Qutb asked if they were opened a medical college. Dr Bari said their first priority was the hospital. "Even if we do [open a medical college] it should be with the principle of sustainability with passionate people who care for patients," he said. "Unfortunately, our curriculum does not teach empathy and ethics and this is why we will make a product with a curriculum that will do this." The Indus Hospital, QF-NST Campus in Lahore campus will also house the following colleges of Indus University of Health Sciences: Medical CollegeCollege of Eastern MedicineCollege of DentistrySchool of Paramedics and Allied SciencesCollege of Nursing and Midwifery When asked about the updates on Karachi, Dr Bari said that two weeks prior, the city's positivity rate was 3% and for a few months the load on hospitals was low. But for eight days there has been a rising trend. "Indus hospital is full. AKU is full. The institute of infectious diseases is full," he said. "We are at 10% and this is what we saw last Ramazan when there was no lockdown." However, now that we have one, it would be good to see it implemented, he added. He suggested having two-week strict lockdowns and longer ones in certain areas. "We have to scale up vaccinations because it is ultimately what will protect us. Unfortunately social media has not helped," he said. The UK variant of the virus is more prevalent. The others were a few cases and they have been isolated.
The Indus Hospital’s Lahore project is almost ready, and is slated to open June 30 as a 100-bed hospital.
Director Dr Abdul Bari said this on SAMAA TV Monday when asked for an update on the show Qutb Online. “The building is almost ready,” he said. “It is being finished.” The goal is to reach 600 beds. The new hospital is located in Jubilee Town.
Host Bilal Qutb asked if they were opened a medical college. Dr Bari said their first priority was the hospital. “Even if we do [open a medical college] it should be with the principle of sustainability with passionate people who care for patients,” he said. “Unfortunately, our curriculum does not teach empathy and ethics and this is why we will make a product with a curriculum that will do this.”
The Indus Hospital, QF-NST Campus in Lahore campus will also house the following colleges of Indus University of Health Sciences:

  • Medical College
  • College of Eastern Medicine
  • College of Dentistry
  • School of Paramedics and Allied Sciences
  • College of Nursing and Midwifery

When asked about the updates on Karachi, Dr Bari said that two weeks prior, the city’s positivity rate was 3% and for a few months the load on hospitals was low. But for eight days there has been a rising trend. “Indus hospital is full. AKU is full. The institute of infectious diseases is full,” he said. “We are at 10% and this is what we saw last Ramazan when there was no lockdown.” However, now that we have one, it would be good to see it implemented, he added.
He suggested having two-week strict lockdowns and longer ones in certain areas. “We have to scale up vaccinations because it is ultimately what will protect us. Unfortunately social media has not helped,” he said. The UK variant of the virus is more prevalent. The others were a few cases and they have been isolated.

 
