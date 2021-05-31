Monday, May 31, 2021  | 18 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Health

Four cases of Indian coronavirus variant reported in Sindh: Qasim Soomro

Contact tracing underway, patients quarantined

SAMAA | - Posted: May 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Online

Listen to the story
Four confirmed cases of a coronavirus variant first identified in India have been reported in Sindh, Parliamentary Secretary on Health Qasim Soomro revealed Monday. "All the patients have been quarantined in Karachi and contact tracing has begun," he said on SAMAA TV programme Naya Din. "They came back to Pakistan from multiple Gulf countries and tested positive at the airport." Soomro confirmed that the patients were doing fine. In Sindh, we took samples of over 50 coronavirus patients and found out that 75% of people tested positive for the South African variant. The remaining were UK, Brazilian and other strains. "People have criticised the Sindh government's lockdown in the province but we are only doing this to protect ourselves from a catastrophe," the secretary remarked. Soomro stressed the importance of getting vaccinated as soon as possible. "We are going to remote areas in Sindh and are launching mobile vaccination centres so that everyone can be inoculated." He advised people to go on a social media detox. "All these rumours about the vaccines are false and people should not believe them." Criticising the government, the secretary pointed out that the government has been incompetent in curbing the spread of the virus. "It is giving mixed signals to people." On Friday, the health ministry confirmed the first Indian variant case in Pakistan. It said that one case of the Indian variant and seven of the South African variant were found in samples collected three weeks ago. Pakistan had placed a travel ban on April 20 on all incoming passengers from India over fears of the “double mutant” coronavirus variant. The coronavirus variant first detected in India has now been officially recorded in 53 territories, a World Health Organisation report said last week. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Four confirmed cases of a coronavirus variant first identified in India have been reported in Sindh, Parliamentary Secretary on Health Qasim Soomro revealed Monday.

“All the patients have been quarantined in Karachi and contact tracing has begun,” he said on SAMAA TV programme Naya Din. “They came back to Pakistan from multiple Gulf countries and tested positive at the airport.”

Soomro confirmed that the patients were doing fine.

In Sindh, we took samples of over 50 coronavirus patients and found out that 75% of people tested positive for the South African variant. The remaining were UK, Brazilian and other strains.

“People have criticised the Sindh government’s lockdown in the province but we are only doing this to protect ourselves from a catastrophe,” the secretary remarked.

Soomro stressed the importance of getting vaccinated as soon as possible. “We are going to remote areas in Sindh and are launching mobile vaccination centres so that everyone can be inoculated.”

He advised people to go on a social media detox. “All these rumours about the vaccines are false and people should not believe them.”

Criticising the government, the secretary pointed out that the government has been incompetent in curbing the spread of the virus. “It is giving mixed signals to people.”

On Friday, the health ministry confirmed the first Indian variant case in Pakistan. It said that one case of the Indian variant and seven of the South African variant were found in samples collected three weeks ago.

Pakistan had placed a travel ban on April 20 on all incoming passengers from India over fears of the “double mutant” coronavirus variant.

The coronavirus variant first detected in India has now been officially recorded in 53 territories, a World Health Organisation report said last week.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Coronavirus government updates indian variant Sindh
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
indian variant, coronavirus cases, indian coronavirus case in sindh, qasim soomro, sindh restrictions, sindh coronavirus cases, samaa tv live, samaa tv, samaa news live, sama tv, samaa news live pk, samaa live, samaa tv, news, samaa tv live streaming, pakistan news, pakistan, sama news live pakistan, sama, news live, samaa live news, samaa.tv, pakistan news headlines, latest news, news pakistan, live news channels, pakistan news channel live, breaking news, samaa tv live, sammatv,
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.