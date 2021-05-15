Saturday, May 15, 2021  | 2 Shawwal, 1442
Don’t delay your second dose of coronavirus vaccine: Asad Umar

Registration for Pakistanis above 30 years to start tomorrow

Posted: May 15, 2021
A woman receives the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine at a vaccination centre in Karachi. Photo: Online

NCOC chief Asad Umar has told Pakistanis to not delay their second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

In a tweet on Saturday, he shared that he was administered his second dose today.

“Pakistanis have been good about getting the [second] dose on time with more than 80% doing so,” he remarked, adding that there was a drop in the number of people coming for their second dose before Eidul Fitr.

The registration for COVID-19 vaccination for Pakistanis of and above the age of 30 will begin from April 16. “As vaccine supply continues to improve and vaccination capacity gets enhanced in all federating units, we continue to expand the categories of those who are eligible to get vaccinated,” Umar tweeted on May 12.

Registration for people of and above 40 is ongoing. The minister recently said that walk-in vaccination for the age group has begun as well. People can now visit any vaccination centre and get their COVID-19 shot.

Read about vaccines available in Pakistan here.

On May 9, Pakistan received 1.2 million doses of the AstraZeneca Oxford vaccine. Special Assistant to the PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said 1.2 million more vaccines bought by the government are expected to arrive soon.

